TRS cadres urged to ensure party victory in GWMC election

Speaking at the meeting, Errabelli said that the Opposition parties would bite the dust in the municipal election as the TRS was going to win all the 66 wards.

By | Published: 12:10 am

Warangal Urban: TRS party members have been asked to ensure the victory of the party candidates in all the division in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections scheduled for April 30. In an order to make the party cadre ready for the election, an election preparatory meeting has been held here on Monday which was attended by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Koppula Eshwar, Eatala Rajender, MLAs from erstwhile Warangal district, and other senior leaders.

Speaking at the meeting, Errabelli said that the Opposition parties would bite the dust in the municipal election as the TRS was going to win all the 66 wards. Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard for the development of the Warangal city, the second biggest city in the State, by allocating hundreds of crores of rupees in the Budget and through other schemes.

“Both Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao are keen on the development of the historical Warangal city. The people of the Warangal stood by the TRS during the struggle for the separate State,” she added. The other senior leaders also told the party cadre to make the voters aware of the State government schemes and ensure the victory of the TRS candidate to retain the Mayor post. They said both the Congress and the BJP had weakened a lot in recent times and observed that the people would not believe in the false campaign of these national parties.

MLC Kadiyam Srihari, MLAs T Rajaiah, A Ramesh, Mahabubabad ZP chairperson A Bindhu, TSIIC chairman G Balamallu, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson B Vinod Kumar, Hyderabad former Mayor B Rammohan, and others attended the meeting.