TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha files her nomination for Dubbak

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) nominee for Dubbak by-election, Solipeta Sujatha has filed her nomination on Wednesday morning. Accompanied by Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, and MP, Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Sujatha has submitted her papers to Returning Officer, Chenniah at election office in Dubbak.

Earlier, Sujatha has offered prayers at Dubba Rajeswara Swamy Temple, Chowdarpally near Dubbak by placing her nomination papers before the presiding deity. Sujatha has also offered prayers at a Church in Dharmajipet and a Dargha at Chowdarpally. Sujatha has also sought the blessings of Lord Mallikarjujna Swamy at Rekulkunta Temple.

Sujatha was accompanied by Zilla Pariadh Chairperson, Roja Sharma, MLA, Medak M Padmadevendar Reddy and other leaders to these religious places.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination papers, Sujatha has said that she will develop the Dubbak Assembly Constituency following the footsteps of her husband Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, whose sudden demise in August first week necessitated the the by election, and with the support of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao has predicted that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Parties were going to forfeit their deposit since they were aiming to Party victories in Huzurnagar by election and local body elections of Nizamabad MLC Constituency.

Saying that the Congress and BJP parties were trying to stall several development works such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Pharma City and others, Rao has said that the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao were driving the State towards development braving all odds.

Accusing the Union government led by the BJP of indulging in false propaganda on making contributions in distributing pensions, Rao has said the Centre is contributing less than 2 per cent in over 11,000 crore being spent by TRS government.