TRS counters Congress Farmers Declaration, reminds party’s drubbing loss in Punjab

Hyderabad: Countering the Congress party’s Farmers Declaration, the ruling TRS reminded that farmers in Punjab had rejected the grand old party in the recent elections and said Telangana farmers would not fall prey to the false assurances and deceptive politics.

“It was not Rythu Sangarshana Sabha but it was Rahul Sangarshana Sabha,” tweeted Health Minister T Harish Rao. He further said soon after arriving in the city, the Congress MP had asked the party leaders as to what was the topic for the public meeting. This showed his commitment towards Telangana’s farming community, the Health Minister charged.

Pointing out the Congress party’s failures in fulfilling the promises made to farmers in Punjab, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy sought know as to why such declarations were not being announced in the Congress-ruled States.

While, TRS Government had deposited over Rs.50,000 crore into farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bandhu, the Congress had failed to fulfill its promises made to the Punjab farming community in 2017, he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

In 2014 elections in the State, the Congress party had promised to waive off Rs.2 lakh loans. Yet, the farming community believed the TRS, which had assured Rs.1 lakh loan waiver and elected it to power, he pointed out.

“I challenge both the Congress and BJP parties to replicate Telangana’s welfare and development programmes in other States,” said Niranjan Reddy.

Despite being a national party, the Congress had failed as an effective opposition party at the Centre in questioning the ruling BJP-Government for its failures, he said.

Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar reminded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi that Niti Aayog had complimented Telangana’s agricultural policy and said it was role model for the entire country.

He seems to have not done any background check as the Congress party in its Farmers Declaration had only reiterated the TRS Government’s policies and there was no new assurance, Vinod Kumar said.

“The Congress is hatching a conspiracy to bring back the Patwari system by abolishing Dharani portal, which is being appreciated by other States,” he said.

Finding fault with Congress party for failing to extend support to farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said implementation of the Farmers Declaration was practically and financially not possible.

“It is evident that Congress has not done its homework and is misleading people. Considering the State Budget, it is impossible to implement the assurances made by the party,” the Minister explained.

