TRS government synonym for development: Puvvada

Khammam: The TRS government was a synonym for development and Telangana was forging ahead achieving an all round growth, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister along with ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched various development works in Khammam. They laid the foundation stone for construction of School of Excellence (Boys) to be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore on six acres of land at Raghunathapalem in Khammam Assembly constituency.

They also laid the foundation stone for Ekalavya Model Residential School to be constructed by spending an estimated amount of Rs 21.01 crore on 9.65 acres of land at Relakayalapally of Singareni mandal in Wyra constituency on Tuesday.

The ministers earlier in the day inaugurated Girijana Bhavan built with an expenditure of Rs 1.10 crore at NSP camp area in Khammam and distributed as many as 304 assets sanctioned under Chief Minister’s Giri Vikas scheme.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion Ajay Kumar informed that the second School of Excellence (SoE) in the State was being established in Raghunadhapalem mandal headquarters. The students of SoE would also be offered NEET coaching for admission into medical courses.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao responded promptly to a request to sanction a Medical College to Khammam. Soon the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the college, he said.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao was able to attract investment commitments worth Rs 1000 crore on the first day of his participation in World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, Switzerland, Ajay Kumar noted, adding that investments prove how Telangana emerged as a business hub in India.

Minister Rathod pointed out Congress party which ruled the nation for a period and BJP government at the Centre failed to address the needs of poorer sections. In the wake of future elections the leaders of those parties making senseless comments against the TRS government. Neither Congress nor BJP failed to ensure development of the tribal community. It was the Telangana government that upgraded banjara thandas into gram panchayats towards their development.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader, MP Nama Nageswara Rao stated that the development of Telangana could only be possible with Chandrashekhar Rao, who was giving priority towards upliftment of suppressed and downtrodden sections.

