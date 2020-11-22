TRS govt stands for common man: Yousufguda candidate

Accompanied by supporters and party leaders, Raj Kumar visited various localities of Krishna Nagar and sought to convince the need for extending support to the TRS party in the upcoming civic body elections to sustain the development of city.

Hyderabad: Intensifying campaign, TRS Yousufguda division candidate Bandari Raj Kumar on Sunday started to reach out to the electorate through a series of door-to-door visits in different parts of the division. Accompanied by supporters and party leaders, Raj Kumar visited various localities of Krishna Nagar and sought to convince the need for extending support to the TRS party in the upcoming civic body elections to sustain the development of city.

Yousufguda being one of the key divisions, the candidate reached out to as many voters as possible and appealed for support from people explaining various developmental activities and welfare schemes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During the campaign, Raj Kumar made a stop at a hotel where he prepared puri and served it to the customers. He reiterated that TRS government was for the common man and added no government in the past worked for benefit of under-privileged and downtrodden and it was CM Chandrashekhar Rao who was always with the poor. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has ensured a brand for Hyderabad and his efforts need to be strengthened by supporting TRS in the GHMC elections, Raj Kumar added.

