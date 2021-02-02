‘TRS govt will ensure irrigation to every acre of land in Narsampet’

State government had sanctioned the SE and EE office to Narsampet for better supervision of activities as a part of the reorganization of the irrigation department, said MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy

By | Published: 8:41 pm 8:43 pm

Warangal Rural: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday said the TRS government will ensure irrigation to every acre of land in Narsampet constituency through Ramappa-Rangaya Cheruvu and Ramappa-Pakhal projects. These two projects will be filled with Godavari water through J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme despite the hurdles created by the Centre in allocating Godavari water to Telangana and its objections over some projects, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE) and Executive Engineer (EE), Irrigation department, at Narsampet, Sudarshan Reddy said the State government had sanctioned the SE and EE office to Narsampet for better supervision of activities as a part of the reorganization of the irrigation department. “My sincere thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the SE and EE office to Narsampet,” he said, adding that a total of 70 staff staff members including an SE, an EE, 6 DEEs, 24 AEs as well as technical and non-technical staff would work at this office. “We have already chalked out plans to irrigate 1.50 lakh acres in Narsampet constituency,” he said, and assured that all tanks and ponds would be filled with water.

Meanwhile, water was released to Rangaya Cheruvu from the pump-house built at the Ramappa Lake on Tuesday following a request by the MLA. Located at Govindapur in Nallabelli mandal in the district, Rangaya Cheruvu will irrigate 25,700 acres under the right main canal and 10,500 acres under the left. A 23.7-km pipeline was laid and two 5.07 MW motors were installed at a pumphouse at Ramappa to lift two tmcft water in 131 days. “Besides providing irrigation to 35,000 acres in the Narsampet constituency, it would also irrigate 7,000 acres in the Mulugu constituency,” Sudarshan Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .