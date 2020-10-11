TRS leader murdered by Maoists in Mulugu

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Mulugu: In a shocking incident, Maoists allegedly murdered a TRS leader at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal in the district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao alias Beesu. According to the family, a group of armed Maoists knocked at their door around midnight and took Beesu out of the house forcefully stating that they wanted to speak with him. The Maoists, however, stabbed him to death after talking with him for a few minutes. “We pleaded with the Maoists and fell at their feet not to harm him, but they brutally murdered my husband in front of us,” said Kumari, his wife. The couple has three children.

Meanwhile, the Maoists, in a letter left behind at the spot, said they killed Beesu as he was creating a rift among people in the villages nearby with his power as TRS leader and with the support of police.

They also alleged that Beesu, who owns a fertiliser shop, was selling fertiliser to the farmers at a price higher than MRP. “He was looting the innocent Adivasis by collecting high interests on loans,” they alleged, adding that they killed Beesu as he was lording over innocent people and harassing them by getting the police to book cases against them. The Maoists also warned other people who were allegedly resorting to such acts that they would meet with the same fate.

“We also demand that TRS and BJP leaders of Venkatapuram and Wazeedu mandal immediately resign from their respective parties. Both the State and Central governments should stop the brutal attacks on people,” they stated.

When contacted, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil said details were awaited.

