TRS misguiding farmers on meters to farm connections, says Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:55 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

File Photo (Source: Twitter/Bandi Sanjay Kumar)

Hyderabad: Stating that the ruling TRS leaders were deliberately misguiding farmers’ on installation of meters for farm connections, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said the TRS Government was not collecting power bills from Gajwel, Siddipet and Old City areas.

“The free power meant for supply to the farming community, is being misused. If meters are installed then all the irregularities will come to light,” he said at a press conference here on Monday.

The BJP State president charged that the Bhadrachalam power plant was a big scam and it was being operated by benami persons. These persons were made to invest in the power plant project and commissions were being enjoyed illegally, he said.

Bandi Sanjay also charged that the State Government was purchasing power at Rs.6 per unit, while it was available for Rs.3 per unit in the open market.

The BJP State president further defended his reported comments on instigating communal differences. “Where were all these pseudo seculars, when a person openly said he will kill all the Hindus, if police are cleared for 15 minutes,” Bandi Sanjay said.

The move to allocate four percent reservation to minorities in the State, resulted in huge loss to Hindus. Why were these politically and communally motivated reservations opposed and condemned by the pseudo seculars, he asked.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .