TRS MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:00 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, including Damodar Rao Divakonda, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and B Linagaiah Yadav along with 16 other MPs were suspended for the entire week from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for interrupting the proceedings in the Upper House.

The TRS MPs along with counterparts from other parties barged into the Well and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central Government over GST, inflating and escalating prices of essential commodities.

As the MPs continued their protests, Deputy Chairman Harivansh made repeated pleas to them to leave the Well of the House. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to

suspend the MPs and Harivansh read out the names of the members, who have been suspended for the rest of the week.

While seven of the suspended MPs belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six were from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Deputy Chairman directed the suspended members to leave the House but they continued their protests in the Well, leading to two adjournments.

It may be recalled that four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Monday for protesting in the House with placards.