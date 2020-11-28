TRS Nacharam candidate says party committed to the welfare of people

TRS candidate Shanthi Saizen Shekar urged voters not to waste their votes by casting them to ineligible political parties that have no face to show to people except during election time

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Shanthi Saizen Shekar contesting from the Nacharam municipal division on Saturday appealed to the voters to not fall in the trap of the false promises being made by the opposition party leaders.

“We joined the ruling TRS party to ensure the development of localities. We would continue to work for the people and for the promises that we had made,” she said while addressing an election campaign with TRS leaders and party workers in Nacharam and surrounding areas.

Shanti urged voters not to waste their votes by casting them to ineligible political parties that have no face to show to people except during election time. People should show their respect to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao for their hard work and devotion in working relentlessly for the welfare of people, said the sitting corporator.

“One of the main problems in Nacharam was storm water which would give residents a nightmare with just a brief spell of rain. By construction of the culvert and the Nacharam Bridge, we were able to solve the 20-year-old problem in just 90 days. Veera Reddy Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, New Ambedkar Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar and Indira Nagar had been facing severe traffic congestion and we were successful in resolving it. With the construction of the bridge, commuters can now commute conveniently now,” she said.

Beautification works of HMT Nagar Pedda Cheruvu was taken up at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore. Hyacinth and littering in lakes was resolved in Patelkunta and Pedda Cheruvu lakes. The TRS candidate said that essentials were distributed to as many as 6,000 affected families during the lockdown.

