TRS neglected Dubbak, ignored Ramalinga Reddy: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government had not only neglected the Dubbak Assembly constituency, but ignored Ramalinga Reddy who represented the constituency for four terms.

Addressing Congress leaders, incharges and cadre of Dubbak Assembly constituency video conference on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress campaign has been successful so far and the party was able to reach all the voters in every polling booth. He claimed that the Congress party was getting overwhelming response from the voters and its candidate Srinivas Reddy would register a comfortable victory in the by-elections to be held on November 3.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government completely neglected development of Dubbak constituency. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and Ministers Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao focused on Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla. “They never looked at adjoining Dubbak Assembly segment and did nothing for its development,” he said. Ramalinga Reddy himself admitted on the floor of the Assembly he was unable to develop Dubbak due to lack of cooperation from the local authorities, Uttam said.

He said Ramalinga Reddy was never made a Minister although he was a four-time MLA. Ridiculing Harish Rao’s claims of his close association with late Ramalinga Reddy, he asked why Harish Rao did not resign from the Cabinet to facilitate Ramalinga Reddy get a berth in the State Cabinet. He said Harish Rao has no moral ground to seek votes from the people of Dubbak.

The TPCC Chief said whatever development Dubbak has witnessed was due to the efforts of former MLA Cheruku Muthyam Reddy. He said it was Muthyam Reddy who developed villages and brought funds for other projects in the constituency. Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao was a close relative of Minister Harish Rao. He said Raghunanda Rao would immediately join TRS if he wins the by-elections.

