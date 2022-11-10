TRS politicizing PM Modi’s visit to Ramagundam, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

(File Photo) G Kishan Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party and its allies were deliberately politicizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam.

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party and its allies were deliberately politicizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam.

The BJP government was committed to ensure comprehensive development of Telangana. However, the State government was not extending its support in infrastructure development and resorting to cheap criticism, he alleged while addressing media persons at New Delhi.

Setting up of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) had aided in ensuring employment to local youth, besides timely supply of urea to farmers. It has literally transformed Telangana, he claimed, adding “TRS and its allies are deliberately politicizing the Prime Minister’s visit to RFCL with ulterior motives”

For all the visits or meetings of Prime Minister, respective Chief Ministers were extended invitations as per rules. The union government or authorities do not have any ill intentions to disrespect the Chief Minister, he said, adding that the BJP government was procuring paddy from Telangana beyond the deadline and people were aware that even parboiled rice was being procured, he stated.