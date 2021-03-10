TRS seeks action against Bandi for disturbing religious harmony

TRS general secretaries M Sreenivas Reddy and Bharat Kumar submitted a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Wednesday in this regard

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his social media posts provoking people and trying to disturb religious harmony.

In their complaint, the TRS leaders stated that the party was campaigning for the MLC elections explaining to people on the work done by the State government since the State formation.

However, they said the BJP leaders were making provocative statements in the name of religion without explaining their contribution to the development of the State. They alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay himself was making provocative statements in the name of religion through his social media posts on Facebook and Twitter among others.

