TRS seeks all-party support for Kazipet coach factory

Warangal Urban: Slamming the Centre for its decision to not to set up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, TRS leaders on Friday said they would wage a fight to achieve the coach factory as it was a constitutional right. They also urged leaders of all parties including the BJP, people’s forums, NGOs, students and youth to join their struggle for the coach factory.

The TRS leaders burnt effigies of the Central government in various places here to register their protest over the Central government’s decision, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, who participated in a protest at the Kazipet railway junction here, said the railway officials, in a reply to an RTI activist, said the coach factory at Kazipet was not under its consideration.

“The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 clearly states that a railway coach factory would be set up in Telangana. But, the BJP government has now taken a decision against the promise made in the Act. This is a grave injustice to the Telangana people. Setting up a coach factory is a three decade old demand. We will definitely fight for the coach factory in the coming days. I appeal to all to join hands with the TRS in the fight for the coach factory,” he added.

Alleging that the Centre took a U-turn on its promise of setting up the coach factory, TRS MLA from Warangal East Nannapuneni Narender and others burnt the effigy of the Centre at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal city. Meanwhile, Left parties candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency B Jayasarathi Reddy staged a sit-in in front of the Kazipet railways station protesting the Centre’s decision on coach factory.

