TRS ties up with I-PAC to consolidate position in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has officially signed up with I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), earlier led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. However, the IPAC would only augment to the ruling party’s efforts to emerge as the major political force in the State.

For the last couple of days, Prashant Kishor and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao held discussions on State as well as national politics and the way forward.

In an informal interaction with the media here on Sunday, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao revealed the TRS decision ahead of the party plenary on April 27. However, he made it clear that the TRS is just working with the I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor.

“Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. Prashant Kishor has disassociated himself from I-PAC,” he said. He reiterated that the I-PAC would only help augment the party’s current position and it was exaggeration that election strategists would bring a political party to power.

Further, Rama Rao explained that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was running TRS for the last two decades and children at the time of the State formation eight years ago, were now voters of the State. “While the previous generations remember what KCR or TRS did for the State, the party doesn’t want to miss this generation of voters who were too young during the movement to understand the same. The digital medium too has become extremely important to reach out to them. That is where IPAC is going to help the TRS party in coming polls,” he added.

