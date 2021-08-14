TRS will retain Huzurabad, says Talasani

The Minister demanded BJP leader Eatala Rajender to tender an apology for terming TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas, as a slave

Yadadri-Bhongir: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday exuded confidence that TRS would retain Huzurabad Assembly Constituency in upcoming by-elections as the people of the constituency were backing the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a media conference held in Haritha Hotel at Yadagirigutta, Srinivas Yadav said that TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas would win the Huzurabad bypolls with a huge majority. He demanded BJP leader Eatala Rajender to tender an apology for terming Gellu Srinivas, who was student leader, as a slave. The Chief Minister has been providing political opportunities to youth, he pointed out, adding that young leaders Gadadri Kishore, Balka Suman and Nomula Bhagath became MLAs due to the encouragement of the Chief Minister. Now, Gellu Srinivas Yadav was provided an opportunity by the Chief Minister, he maintained.

Referring to the demand of the Opposition parties for implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the entire State at one go, the Minister made it clear that Dalit Bandhu was a State level welfare scheme and all eligible Dalit families in the State would receive the scheme benefits. It was not proper on the part of leaders of the Opposition parties to demand implementation of the scheme throughout the State as it is in initial stages of implementation.

He said that the second phase of distribution of sheep units would be taken up in all districts. The State government has also completed arrangements to issue notifications for filling up of 50,000 vacant posts.

Taking strong exception to the comments made by the Opposition leaders against the family members of the Chief Minister, Srinivas Yadav warned that the people of Telangana State would teach a fitting lesson to the Opposition leaders for their irresponsible remarks. Though the Centre was praising the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has been criticising them, he said. He exuded confidence that Yadadri would emerge as a top pilgrim place in the world like Tirumala.

Earlier, the Minister, along with his family members, participated in special pooja at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) at Yadadri. The temple priests welcomed him with poornakumbham on his arrival to the temple.

