Truck involved in MLA Lasya Nanditha’s accident seized

Nanditha died on the spot while her personal assistant Akash, who was at the wheel, suffered serious injuries in the road mishap.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 March 2024, 07:55 PM

Sangareddy: The Patancheru police have seized the truck that was reportedly involved in the accident in which Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha died.

Police suspect that the MLA’s vehicle had hit the truck before crashing into the roadside railing on the Outer Ring Road near Sultanpur under the Patancheru police station limits on February 23.

Following the accident, the police had examined CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved in the accident after traces of concrete were found on the MLA’s vehicle.

The truck bearing the registration TS 08 UJ 0025 is owned by a corporate company. The truck driver is reportedly in the custody of the police.