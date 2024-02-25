KT Rama Rao visits MLA Lasya Nanditha’s family

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 11:06 AM

Hdyerabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday called on the bereaved family of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha who passed away in a road mishap recently and consoled them. He assured all support to the family as well as the BRS cadre of Secunderabad Cantonment segment, on behalf of the party.

Rama Rao, who was abroad when the accident occurred, visited the family immediately after his return to Hyderabad on Saturday night. He was accompanied by BRS MLC Mohd Mahmood Ali, MLA Ch Malla Reddy and other senior leaders.

Rama Rao said the young legislator’s untimely demise in the road mishap came as a huge shock. He recalled that she faced a series of accidents within a span of 10-15 days, with the last one claiming her life.

“Last year, we lost her father and the then MLA G Sayanna. This time, we lost Lasya Nanditha. It is an unfortunate and tragic time for the family. We will support their family in every possible way,” he said.