Trump Shooting: Widespread condemnation of attack on Donald Trump during Pennsylvania rally

Widespread condemnation of suspected assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump

By PTI Updated On - 14 July 2024, 05:58 AM

People hug after Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday

Chicago: A life-threatening attack on former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania shocked the entire nation on Saturday.

Cutting across party lines, leaders strongly condemned the attack on Trump while he was addressing an election rally in Butler, which is about 56 km north of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, while the Secret Service escorted him to a safe place. He was seen raising his fists to the supporters while being escorted out.

Blood was seen on Trump’s face and ear as he reached toward his neck with his right hand. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while the former president was addressing the rally.

Both the Secret Service and his spokesperson said Trump was fine.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. More details will follow,” Cheung said.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident, which is receiving widespread condemnation from a shocked nation.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former president Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” former president Barack Obama said.

“Laura and I are grateful that Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” former president George W Bush said as Americans prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family,” said Robert F Kennedy on X.

“I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“God protect President Trump,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

“He will never stop fighting for Trump,” said his son Donald J Trump Jr.

“I’m praying for President Trump, his safety, and for our country,” said former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavn Newsom said, “Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump.” “Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.