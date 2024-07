Trump Shooting: Suspected gunman dead, one rally attendee also dies

By K Srinivas Reddy Updated On - 14 July 2024, 05:52 AM

BUTLER: A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.” Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead as was at least one rally attendee. Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.