TS BIE announces due date for private candidates

A fee of Rs.500 will be charged for grant of attendance exemption. Candidates have to make the payment and submit the application on or before May 1.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday announced payment due dates for private candidates seeking grant of exemption from attendance to appear for the intermediate public advanced humanities with arts/humanities combinations in May/June.
For more details, visit the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.