Hyderabad: ABVP activists stage protest demanding closure of college during summer vacation

The protesters alleged that the college management has been running classes despite the State government announcing the summer vacation for the junior colleges till May 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding closure of college during summer vacation, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest at a commerce college in Kacheguda here on Friday.

The protesters alleged that the college management has been running classes despite the State government announcing the summer vacation for the junior colleges till May 31. A verbal spat ensued between the student activists and management as the former gained entry into the college premises.

Sensing trouble, the local police swung into action and tried to control the protesters, who wanted entry into classrooms. The protesters questioned both the police and management as to why the classes were being run when the government passed an order declaring summer vacation for the junior colleges.

“Despite the vacation announced by the government, the college management is unauthorizedly organizing classes for the intermediate students. Following the protest, the management closed the college. We will register a complaint with the TSBIE over the issue,” said Kamal Suresh, joint secretary ABVP Telangana.