TS Budget: Rs 800 crore allocated for Constituency Development Fund

Telangana is the only state which has earned the distinction of constructing camp offices for its MLAs in their respective constituencies, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in the State Assembly.

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: In a major move, the State government allocated Rs 800 crore for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to enable MLAs and MLCs sanction works to the tune of Rs 5 crore in their respective constituencies during the 2021-22 financial year. Necessary guidelines will be released shortly for the legislators to implement various development works within their respective constituencies without having to wait for sanction of works by the State and Central governments.

Telangana is the only state which has earned the distinction of constructing camp offices for its MLAs in their respective constituencies, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in the State Assembly. So far, the construction of offices have been completed in 89 Assembly constituencies where the legislators will be able to interact with the people and address their issues. He assured that the remaining camp offices would be completed during the 2021-22 financial year.