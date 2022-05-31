TS DEECET to be conducted on July 23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 for admissions into diploma in elementary education and diploma in pre-school education courses in the State will be conducted on July 23.

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for admissions into these diploma courses through an entrance test. For further details, visit the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in/.

