TS EAMCET 2023: First phase counselling to begin tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 first phase counselling for BE/BTech and BPharmacy admissions is all set to commence with registration on Monday.

The MPC candidates who qualified TS EAMCET 2023 should register, pay processing fee, and book a slot for certificate verification between June 26 and July 5. Certificate verification is from June 28, while web options can be exercised from June 28 to July 8.

Candidates have been urged to give as many options as possible to get allotment in a better course and seat.

For more details, visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

