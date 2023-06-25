Telangana School Education department to come up with ‘Patanotsavam’ in govt schools

25 June 23

Hyderabad: Aiming to inculcate the habit of reading among students besides making them independent readers, the School Education department is coming up with an unique concept of ‘Patanotsavam’ (reading campaign) in government and local body schools starting June 26.

As part of an over month-long campaign, the schools have been instructed to allocate one period daily for the reading session for Classes I to IX students besides ensuring that every child learns to read. As per the instructions issued for the campaign by School Education director A Sridevasena, the Class I and II students would be encouraged to read simple words and sentences fluently.

Students of Class III and above have been asked to read story books, children literature and newspapers from the library along with the curriculum of all subjects in the reading period.

Before reading practice commences, teachers have been asked to read out the topic and list out important words on the black board as part of model reading. It will be followed by shared reading by the teacher and students, and individual reading by students. They must read story books in Telugu, Hindi and Urdu for three days and books in English for another three days. Also, during morning assembly, two or three days will be extended to read story books.

To implement the reading sessions, the schools will form library committees. At primary level, a committee with five children will be constituted, whereas one library committee will be formed for each class from Class VI to IX.

The department has recently launched libraries in 5,000 government schools as part of the State’s decennial celebrations . This apart, the schools have been equipped with story books, magazines, newspapers, and word tables among others in the reading corners.

For the reading sessions, the schools have also been asked to hold competitions and hold Library celebrations week from July 10 to 15.

