TS EAMCET BiPC 2022: 98.31 per cent seats allotted in first phase

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:08 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: A total of 98.31 per cent out of 9,062 seats available in BPharmacy, PharmD, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Biotechnology courses were allotted in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) (BiPC) 2022 first phase seat allotment on Tuesday.

Of the 71,166 qualified candidates, 18,522 attended certificate verification and 17,999 exercised web options while 8,909 candidates were allotted seats. As many as 9,090 students did not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options. The number of colleges with 100 per cent seat allotment stood at 77 including five universities and 72 private colleges.

Among the courses, while there were 7,586 BPharmacy seats in 116 colleges, 7,433 were allotted. All 1,312 Pharm D, 10 biomedical engineering, 88 pharmaceutical engineering and 66 biotechnology seats were allotted in the first phase counselling.

Those who received seat allotment should self-report online and pay the tuition fee on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/ on or before November 13, failing which the provisional seat allotment order automatically stands cancelled.

Candidates have to report at the allotted college after the final phase of counselling between November 22 and 25 with a set of photocopies of certificates and original transfer certificate.

Candidates who were satisfied with the present allotment and paid the tuition fee online and self-reported through the website need not exercise options in further phases of counselling, Commissioner of Technical Education, Navin Mittal said. All eligible candidates can participate in the next round of counselling, if any, for change of college / branch, if desired, he said.

Candidates can participate in the final phase of counselling without paying tuition fee in the first phase. However, the provisional allotment made in the first phase automatically stands cancelled and the candidate has no claim on the provisional allotment now made, he added.