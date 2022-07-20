TS EAMCET for engineering ends, 91 per cent students appear

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for engineering stream which concluded on Wednesday saw 91 per cent students taking the test. A total of 1,72,243 students registered for the entrance test which was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20 of whom 1,56,812 appeared.

On Wednesday, a total of 55,319 allocated to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of whom 91.3 per cent took the exam. The TS EAMCET for AM stream will be conducted on July 30 and 31.