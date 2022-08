| Ts Edcet 2022 Results To Be Released On August 26

TS EdCET 2022 results to be released on August 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 will be released on Friday at 4.30 pm.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder will announce the results along with top rankers.

Candidates can check their result on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.