TS EdCET 2023 special round counselling schedule out; check here

Candidates who could not register and upload certificates in phase-I, II and final phase counselling have to register and submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The TS EdCET 2023 special round counselling schedule for admissions into two-year B.Ed. courses was notified on Sunday with registrations on the website (https://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/) open from November 6 to 7.

Web options are available on November 8 and 9, and they can be edited on November 10. A list of provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the website on November 14. Candidates have to report at the allotted college for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan, if any, between November 15 and 17. https://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/

Candidates who could not register and upload certificates in phase-I, II and final phase counselling have to register and submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling, said Prof. P Ramesh Babu admissions convener TS EdCET-2023.

Students who have already registered and got the certificates successfully verified in phase-I, II and final phase of counselling can directly exercise the web options as per the schedule, he added.

Also Read Era of regional parties to dawn soon: CM KCR