TS Floods: BIE issues procedure for availing duplicate certificates

Hyderabad: Students whose intermediate certificates were lost/damaged in the recent heavy rains/floods will be issued the same by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) as per the State government orders.

The BIE in a press release issued here on Wednesday said that students can apply online for duplicate memorandum of marks through the students online services available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. The applications can also submitted for the lost/damaged certificates free of cost at the BIE Office Nampally, the BIE added.

