TS Floods: Contributions to CMRF continue to pour-in

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund continued on Wednesday as people responded to the clarion call by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to support the State government in its relief and rehabilitation measures by donating generously.

The government employees, who are members of Telangana Joint Action Committee and affilliated employees unions have contributed their one day salary amounting to total Rs 33 crore to the CMRF. They handed over a letter to Minister V Srinivas Goud in this regard. The TJAC formed during the separate Telangana agitation, comprises of Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association, Telangana Class-4 Employees Association and other employees organisations.

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 1 crore to the CMRF and appreciated the efforts of the State government in terms of relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected families. He urged his party leaders as well as his fans to support the State government during these trying times. Actor Raviteja and director N Shankar too pledged Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

Meanwhile, former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan expressed his deep concern over the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad. He appreciated the State government for its relief and rehabilitation works and contributed Rs 25,000 from his personal savings to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the State government in the relief measures. He hoped that the normalcy will restore in the State soon. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked the former Governor for his gesture.

