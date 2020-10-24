TS govt disburses Rs 113 crore to 1.13 lakh flood-hit families

Disbursement drive to flood-hit will resume after Dasara holidays to cover those who could not be reached

Hyderabad: Bringing cheers among the flood victims, the State government disbursed Rs 113 crore to 1.13 lakh families in the GHMC and adjoining municipalities on the eve of Dasara on Saturday. The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per household was disbursed to families affected by heavy rains and flash floods in the city. The disbursement drive will resume after Dasara holidays to cover the affected families who could not be reached as on Saturday.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to distribute the amount before Dasara festival, a team of officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar took upon the task of disbursing the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the maximum number of the flood-affected families. The Chief Secretary along with Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and Hyderabad District Collector Sweta Mohanty worked in close collaboration in this regard.

In all, 780 teams were constituted to visit every household in person and disburse the cash using the mobile-based app and taking acknowledgement receipts from the beneficiaries. Till 9 pm, about 70,000 families were covered and the amount was distributed in the remaining houses till Saturday midnight.

Somesh Kumar thanked all the officers, staff of the GHMC, revenue and other departments for working hard in disbursing the financial assistance to families in distress.

