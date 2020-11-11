TS govt sanctions Rs 2.5 crore for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu

The fund was sanctioned to the Endowments department

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for release of Rs 2.5 crore to organise Tungabhadra Pushkaralu-2020 under Special Development Fund for Welfare and Development activities for the year 2020-21. The fund was sanctioned to the Endowments department to make arrangements for the Tungabhdra River Pushkaralu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .