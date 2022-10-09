TS ICET 2022: 20,481 MBA seats available for admissions

A total of 20,481 MBA convener quota seats in 231 colleges are up for grabs through the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test

Of these seats, 18,963 are available in 209 private colleges and 1,518 seats are in 22 university/university constituent colleges in the State. As for the MCA course, there are 2370 convener seats in 40 colleges.

Candidates seeking admissions into MBA and MCA courses through the TS ICET 2022 should register, pay the processing fee and book a slot on or before October 12. Certificate verification is from October 10 to 13, while web options can be exercised from October 10 to 15.

A detailed notification and list of helpline centres are available on the website https://tsicet.nic.in.