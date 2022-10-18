TS ICET: 23,001 seats allotted in first phase

Hyderabad: Candidates who participated in the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 first phase web counselling for admissions to MBA and MCA courses were allotted seats on Tuesday.

While 61,613 candidates qualified in the TS ICET 2022, 31,955 attended certificate verification and 31,258 candidates exercised web options, of which 23,001 were allotted seats out of 26,201 seats in 261 colleges.

A total of 23,525 seats were available in 252 MBA colleges in the State and 20,336 were allocated.

As for MCA admissions, 99.89 per cent seats were allotted out of 2,676 seats in 43 colleges. Candidates should self-report online on the website https://tsicet.nic.in/ and pay the tuition fee on or before October 21, failing which the provisional seat allotment stands cancelled.