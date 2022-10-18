Check out what celebs had to say over Hyderabad’s ‘World Green City Award 2022’

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
By Telangana Today
Hyderabad: Hyderabad has recently won laurels on the international platform as the city bagged the prestigious ‘World Green City Award’ at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022, held in Jeju, South Korea.

Beating 18 cities, including Paris, Mexico City, Montreal, Fortaleza and Bogota, Hyderabad became the only Indian city that was selected and has not only won the category award but the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award, the best across all 6 categories.

After receiving the award, many celebrities from Hyderabad took to Twitter to pour their congratulatory messages over the remarkable win.

“Next levelll :)) beating cities around the world.. so happy to call it home. Congratulations Hyderabad – the Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Award 2022!(sic)” said actor Vijay Devarakonda.

Badminton player PV Sindhu said, “Sincere congratulations to my Hyderabad on winning the ‘World Green City 2022’ award! @AIPHGreenCity. I’m proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated its commitment to creating greener places for its citizens.”

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna also took to Twitter to cheer the city over its win, “Feeling very happy that #Hyderabad has bagged the very prestigious @AIPHGlobal #WorldGreenCityAwards 2022! – only city from India #MyHyderabadMyPride A big congratulations to CM shri KCR garu & Minister @KTRTRS initiative @HarithaHaram @hmda_gov & @arvindkumar_ias(sic),” he wrote.

