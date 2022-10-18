| Check Out What Celebs Had To Say Over Hyderabads World Green City Award 2022

Check out what celebs had to say over Hyderabad’s ‘World Green City Award 2022’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has recently won laurels on the international platform as the city bagged the prestigious ‘World Green City Award’ at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022, held in Jeju, South Korea.

Beating 18 cities, including Paris, Mexico City, Montreal, Fortaleza and Bogota, Hyderabad became the only Indian city that was selected and has not only won the category award but the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award, the best across all 6 categories.

After receiving the award, many celebrities from Hyderabad took to Twitter to pour their congratulatory messages over the remarkable win.

“Next levelll :)) beating cities around the world.. so happy to call it home. Congratulations Hyderabad – the Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Award 2022!(sic)” said actor Vijay Devarakonda.

Next levelll :)) beating cities around the world.. so happy to call it home ❤️ Congratulations Hyderabad – the Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Award 2022! @KTRTRS@AIPHGreenCity#MyHyderabadMyPride#HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/KsgchwRIEC — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 17, 2022

Badminton player PV Sindhu said, “Sincere congratulations to my Hyderabad on winning the ‘World Green City 2022’ award! @AIPHGreenCity. I’m proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated its commitment to creating greener places for its citizens.”

Sincere congratulations to my Hyderabad on winning the 'World Green City 2022' award! @AIPHGreenCity. I'm proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated its commitment to creating greener places for its citizens. #MyHyderabadMyPride @KTRTRS @AIPHGreenCity — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 17, 2022

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna also took to Twitter to cheer the city over its win, “Feeling very happy that #Hyderabad has bagged the very prestigious @AIPHGlobal #WorldGreenCityAwards 2022! – only city from India #MyHyderabadMyPride A big congratulations to CM shri KCR garu & Minister @KTRTRS initiative @HarithaHaram @hmda_gov & @arvindkumar_ias(sic),” he wrote.

Check out what other celebs said:

Feel proud that #Hyderabad is the only city from India to have won the very prestigious International Association of Horticultural Producers’ @AIPHGlobal #WorldGreenCityAwards 2022.

A big Endorsement to our CM & Minister @KTRTRS initiative @HarithaHaram #MyHyderabadMyPride pic.twitter.com/txonnMi7uy — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 16, 2022

Hearty congratulations to Hyderabad, the winner of 'World Green City 2022' award at @AIPHGreenCity. Super proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated commitment and concrete actions to create greener places for its citizens.@KTRTRS#MyHyderabadMyPride pic.twitter.com/VTen6sDrir — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) October 17, 2022

Hearty congratulations to Hyderabad, the winner of 'World Green City 2022' award at @AIPHGreenCity. Super proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated commitment and concrete actions to create greener places for its citizens.@KTRTRS#MyHyderabadMyPride — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 17, 2022