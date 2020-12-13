TS-iPASS to attract more tourism projects in Telangana

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the hospitality and tourism prospects in the State, the Telangana Tourism launched TS-Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) service for speedy processing for issue of various licences, clearances and certificates required for setting up hotels, resorts, travel agents, tourism events and other activities. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud formally launched the portal on Saturday in the presence of Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Tourism Secretary Srinivasa Raju and TSTDC MD B Manohar.

Goud said if an entrepreneur plans to set up a hotel, he needs to obtain clearances and approvals from 15 departments, including fire services, pollution control board, municipality etc. All that cumbersome process is now history. Applicants, including those setting up hotels, resorts, travel agencies and event management companies can now apply for permissions in the TS-iPASS portal through online single window system, which is user friendly, the Minister said.

In case if any department fails to clear the application, it will be held responsible for the delay and, after 30 days, the application is deemed to be approved, said Goud. The State government has also issued GOMs 3 to this effect on Saturday. This shows the commitment of Telangana government in extending all support and making things convenient for entrepreneurs to launch new tourism or hospitality projects, he informed.

