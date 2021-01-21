TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET counselling from Jan 22

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET 2020 second phase counselling for admissions into LLB three-course/LLB five-year integrated course and two-year LLM course is scheduled to take place from Friday.

Online registration-cum-verification, payment along with uploading of scanned copies of certificates for online verification is from January 22 to 26, according to a schedule issued on Thursday.

A list of registered candidates will be displayed on the website on January 28 and web options on January 29 and 30. A list provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the website on February 3. Candidates have to report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with the tuition fee payment challan between February 4 and 9.

Candidates who have not submitted or have made incomplete submission are informed to submit / complete the online submission of the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the second phase counselling,

TS LAWCET and TSPGLCET 2020 admission convener, Prof. P Ramesh said. For more details, visit the website https://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .