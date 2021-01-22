TS managing Covid better than other States: High Court

The Chief Justice observed that the situation in Telangana was comparatively better than other States with regard to number of active cases and had improved in the recent past.

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, dismissed a batch of petitions seeking intervention of the court in management of the Covid pandemic in the State. The court, however, permitted all counsels, who previously appeared in these petitions to continue to make representations whenever the matter is heard.

The Chief Justice observed that the situation in Telangana was comparatively better than other States with regard to number of active cases and had improved in the recent past. The court observed that at this stage, its intervention was not essential for the vaccination drive. The court refused to invoke its contempt jurisdiction when it stated that the State government failed to abide by its obligation to conduct 50,000 tests every day. The court observed that its duty was to assist the government. It directed the government to submit a memo detailing the action taken by it to control the pandemic by February 10. The panel adjourned the matter to February 25.

Report on encroachments sought

The same bench directed the Nirmal municipality to file a compliance report on lake encroachments in the district. The Bench was dealing with a PIL filed by K Anjukumar Reddy. The petitioner sought directions to ensure Full Tank Level (FTL) for all lakes in the district. The Collector had submitted a report last October which showed that of the 11 lakes in the district, five were encroached upon. The Bench directed the authorities to take steps to clear the encroachments. The matter was posted for further hearing to June.

Relief for real estate director

Justice K Lakshman directed the Telangana Police not to arrest the director of Legend Estates, Nageshwar Rao. The judge passed the order while dealing with a plea filed by Nageshwar Rao questioning a criminal complaint filed against him. Chirala Babu Prasad Reddy had alleged that the builder was alienating land/property for commercial purposes in the gated community where he purchased a villa. S Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that it was always open for the company to sell property. He also pointed out various civil disputes between the parties and arbitration cases and writ petitions where orders were passed.

Contempt case

The panel in a contempt case initiated against the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for non-constitution of ‘State Security Commission’ and a ‘Public Complaints Authority’ took cognisance of the letter addressed by the Telangana government to the High Court in January. It requested the court to suggest a panel of three retired judges of the apex court or any HC to be appointed to the State Police complaints authority. It directed the Andhra Pradesh government to take similar steps and submit their compliance within four weeks. The matter was adjourned to June 4.

Mahesh Co-op Bank’s elections

The panel refused to entertain an appeal filed by the newly elected management of Mahesh Co-operative Bank. The elections of the new managing committee had come to public view with allegations of irregularities and illegalities. A single judge had directed that election results be announced. He, however, directed that pending final hearing of the writ petition, the new management shall not take any policy decisions. The panel opined that it was open to the new management to approach the single judge for modification of the earlier order.

