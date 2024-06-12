TS’ Nithya sprints to gold

Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12 June 2024, 11:03 PM
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Nithya Gandhe secured gold medal in 200m run in the Indian Grand Prix-3 at Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday.

The State athlete emerged winner with a timing of 24.23 sec ahead of Kaveri Laxmangouda Pat of Karnataka and Abinaya Rajarajan of Tamil Nadu, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Results: 1. Nithya Gandhe (TS) 24.23 sec, 2. Kaveri Laxmangouda Pat (KAR) 24.38 sec, 3. Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 24.39 sec.

