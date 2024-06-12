TS’ Nithya sprints to gold

The State athlete emerged winner with timing of 24.23 sec ahead of Kaveri Laxmangouda Pat of Karnataka and Abinaya Rajarajan of Tamil Nadu, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Nithya Gandhe secured gold medal in 200m run in the Indian Grand Prix-3 at Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday.

Results: 1. Nithya Gandhe (TS) 24.23 sec, 2. Kaveri Laxmangouda Pat (KAR) 24.38 sec, 3. Abinaya Rajarajan (TN) 24.39 sec.