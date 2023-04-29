TS poised to become food processing hub, investments worth Rs.7000 crore on the anvil

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:19 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Asserting that Telangana was the best place to invest in the country, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State was ushering in five revolutions, including in the agriculture sector, dairy, meat and fisheries, all at once.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Food Conclave 2023 here on Saturday, the Minister said the conclave was not just about exploring trade opportunities, but also to make the country a one stop destination in terms of food production and processing and meet the food needs of the rest of the world. When one State adopts best practices and delivers goods, other States can learn and imbibe, he said.

Assuring that the Food Conclave would be made a annual fixture and would become a go to destination for all food industry companies, the Minister said in-principle interests for MoUs worth Rs.7000 crore and creating 50,000 jobs have been announced by companies. “All those details will be shared during the course of the day,” he said.

The Minister said the State government had identified the food processing sector as one among the 14 thrust sectors to focus on. Telangana today is the seed bowl of India, poultry capital of India, and it was also a nutraceuticals hub in the past and would regain the position soon. It was also the top State for inland fisheries in the country, the State had doubled the livestock population, specially sheep and goat, and was one of the leaders in the dairy industry as well, he said.

Stating that there were plenty of opportunities to explore, he said there was a dedicated agricultural university, horticultural University, veterinary University and a forest university with an aqua university too coming up in the State.

“Telangana is not only ushering revolutions in terms of production, but an ecosystem for generating talent pool is also being created for the benefit of industries,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister said the State government had added a fixed capital base of over Rs.7000 crore in the last five years for food processing capacities in Telangana. It was hosting big names like Coca Cola, PepsiCo, ITC and others in the industry.

To further boost the food processing sector in the State, the government has come up with unique idea of setting up special food processing zones, he said.

“Already, 10,000 acres of land has been acquired. We are ready to roll it out to industries with packaged and customized incentives,” Rama Rao said, adding that TS-IPASS was one of the best policies in the country.

The State government can offer tailor-made incentives for industries. “If the managements are willing to share with the government about the offers made by other State governments, Telangana will meet or beat the best offer you got,” Rama Rao told industrialists at the programme.

Apart from land parcels and approvals for setting up units, the State government laid emphasis on access to procurement of raw material for industries. Ensuring backward integration, the State Government would facilitate local sourcing through 25,000 Farmer Produce Organizations, he said.

Citing the success of the Dalit Bandhu scheme to promote entreprenuership among SCs, the Minister said the State government offers Rs.10 lakh assistance to each family. In Durala village of Sircilla, four beneficiaries joined hands together and set up a rice mill with an investment of Rs.3 crore, he said.

“This is something that the rest of the country can learn on how wonders can be created under public private partnerships and how to promote micro entrepreneurs,” he said.

Telangana was the place where north India meets South India and five revolutions were converging in the country, he said.

Paddy production increased from 68 lakh metric tonnes to 2.68 crore tonnes in the State. Similarly, Telangana’s cotton was adjudged as the best by industry. in fact, Vijaya Dairy, the government dairy unit, was in losses when this government had come to office. Vijaya Dairy paid a dividend of Rs.30 crore in the last few years back to the government. This is the story of Telangana, he explained.

Taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre, the Minister said mere sloganeering of doubling the farmers income would not serve purpose. “It has to be backed with policies and economic support. This is what Telangana does,” Rama Rao said.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and others also spoke.