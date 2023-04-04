Food Conclave 2023 to be held in Hyderabad from April 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the State government’s annual brainstorming event for the agri-food sector, the Food Conclave 2023, will be held on April 28-29 in the city.

The event will bring together the top 100 agri-food industry thought leaders who will engage in intense deliberations on identifying key challenges and opportunities for the growth of the Indian agri-food sector in this decade.

Announcing the event here on Tuesday, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that over the last eight years, Telangana has been one of the leading States in development not just in IT, services and life sciences sectors but also in the agri-food sector. The State’s agriculture production has grown tremendously in the last decade with focus on irrigation and schemes directed towards improvement in the rural social infrastructure, he said.

“The current global situation presents a unique set of challenges and potential opportunities, however, it would take a coordinated and calculated effort to capitalize on these opportunities for the State and country alike. Hence, it requires key stakeholders to get together and chart out a clear path. Through this event we intend to create such a platform,” he said.

The event will host predominantly five thematic tracks revolving around Agriculture (green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat & Poultry (Pink) and Aquaculture (Blue).

The World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals have identified key areas for discussion.

The conclave will feature 27 panel discussions, five roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders. The event is expected to be attended by prominent industry leaders and experts in the agri-food sector in India.