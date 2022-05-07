TS POLYCET-22 last date extended

Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: The online registration for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2022 can be done without a late fee from May 9 to June 4. With a late fee of Rs.100, applications can be submitted till June 5.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training will conduct the POLYCET 2022 on June 30 and results will be declared 12 days after the examination. Students who passed SSC or its equivalent or appearing for the SSC Public Exams 2022 are eligible to appear for the entrance test.

The POLYCET 2022 is conducted for admissions into diploma in engineering, technology and non-engineering courses at polytechnic institutions in the State.

It also conducted for admission into agricultural diploma courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, horticultural diploma courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and animal husbandry and fisheries courses of the PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

Scores in the entrance test will also be tentatively used for admission into six-year integrated undergraduate (BTech) courses offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Basar, Telangana, for the academic year 2022-23.

More details can be obtained from the website https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/ and for filling online application visit the website https://polycetts.nic.in/. For clarification call on 040-23222192 or email polycet-te@telangana.gov.in.

