TS RERA cautions general public not to purchase these properties in Chevella, Kistapur

TS RERA cautioned the general public not to purchase units in such unregistered projects and suggested to inquire and check the RERA website before purchasing plots/flats/villas/shops.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) has cautioned the general public/prospective purchasers/customers not to purchase in the project developed by Square Yard Factory who have been advertising, marketing, and selling units in the name of ‘Golden Palms Enclave’ located at Chevella, ‘Green Square’, ‘Prime Avenue’ at Kistapur, ‘Majestic Villas’ at Rakamcharla and ‘Star Colony’ at Rakamcharla, without obtaining any requisite approvals from authorities concerned (GHMC/HMDA/DTCP/TSRERA).

This is in violation of section 3(1) and 4(1) of RERA (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the TS RERA said in a press note and added that as per the sections , “No promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under this Act”.

Citing this, the TS RERA cautioned the general public not to purchase units in such unregistered projects and suggested to inquire and check the RERA website before purchasing plots/flats/villas/shops. The details of the registered projects with TS RERA are available on the website https://rerait.telangana.gov.in/SearchList/Search.