TS Snooker Championship: Rashid Ali eases past Shashi in first round

Hyderabad: Md Rashid Ali defeated Shashi 3-1 in the first round of the senior snooker event at the Telangana State Ranking Snooker and Billiards Championship on Sunday.

He also recorded a highest break of 77 in his victory.

Results: Senior Snooker (Round 1): Md Rashid Ali bt Shashi 3-1(36-42,75-14,106 [77]-1,78-9); Saketh bt Akshay K 3-0 (63-36,58-25,68-21); Zubair Ahmed bt Ahmed Ali 3-1 (53-31,12-51,25-66,35-58); Syed Sadiq bt Ajay Sai 3-1 (36-62,47-23,58-20,70-40); Arvind Goud bt M Praveen 3-1(12-58,19-58,69-45,25-62); Aman Velpula bt Kiran Kumar 3-2 (31-54,43-49,63-41,59-18,42-53); Md Zeeshan bt Shiva Krishna 3-0 (17-69,17-52,13-71); Md Aslam bt Soloman 3-1 (47-69,64-49,86-17,72-20); Prem bt Venkatesh 3-0 (13-49,31-45,25-33).

