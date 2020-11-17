Youngsters donate blankets to homeless in Khammam

A team of Khammam Youth Association has distributed the blankets to the street dwellers at different areas

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Khammam: Youngsters from Khammam Youth Association (KYA), a non-governmental organisation have taken an initiative of donating woollen blankets for homeless people in Khammam.

A team of the NGO comprising T Yeshwanth, Sreekanth D, Aravind J, Vikas Ch, Venkatesh G, Sampath, Mahesh, Ranga Rao and Shashi has distributed the blankets to the street dwellers at different areas in the city during the mid-night hours of Monday.

The KYA founder Deeti Sri Teja informed Telangana Today on Tuesday that as many 50 blankets were distributed in the first phase in Khammam. It was planned to donate the woollen blankets at different places of Telangana by the association members.

“There is no better gift than providing warm clothing to the needy people during the winter season. The homeless people experience bitterness of winter and face the risk of suffering from illnesses caused by cold weather. Hence we embarked on this task”, he noted.

The rise in air pollution levels and the early onset of winter this year have made the street dwellers vulnerable, but at the same time it has given us an opportunity to offer them the warmth they needed much, Teja said.

He further informed that in every winter, the KYA conducts ‘Blanket Drive’ wherein quality warm blankets were donated to the underprivileged living in the street.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .