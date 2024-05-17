TS TET to be conducted on May 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 10:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 scheduled from May 20 will not be permitted into centres 15 minutes prior to commencement of the test.

For the morning session examination, candidates will be permitted into centres from 7.30 am and the gate is closed at 8.45 am. For the afternoon session, candidates will be allowed from 12.30 pm and the gate closes at 1.45 pm. The candidates will not be allowed to leave until the test is completed.

For the first time, the TET is being conducted in computer-based mode. Earlier, it was held in the OMR-based offline mode. The department advised candidates to arrive early at the centres to capture biometric information and not to apply any external material like Mehandi, ink etc., on their hands.

Along with the admit card, a valid original photo identification card such as an Aadhaar, driving license, passport, PAN or voter card must be carried to centres.

A total of 2,86,386 applications were received for the TET. Of the total, 99,958 registrations were for Paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for Classes I to V. And the remaining 1,86,428 applications were for Paper – II, held for teacher aspirants of Classes VI to VIII.