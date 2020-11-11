TS Wakf Board distributes Rs 20 L worth relief kits to flood-hit

Wakf Board chairman, Mohd Saleem, in the presence of AIMIM party legislators Ahmed Pasha Quadri and others flagged off a convoy of the relief material consisting blankets and groceries

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board is providing relief kits worth of Rs 20 lakh to 1,500 families affected by the recent flash floods in the city.

State Wakf Board chairman, Mohd Saleem, in the presence of AIMIM party legislators Ahmed Pasha Quadri and others flagged off a convoy of the relief material consisting blankets and groceries, at Haj House on Wednesday.

Saleem said the Board would further providing assistance to the affected families in the coming days to support the education and healthcare.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for providing immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each of the affected families. He reiterated that the TRS government stands by the affected families and will take all possible steps to rehabilitate them.

