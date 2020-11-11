TS & Welsh govts sign MoU to strengthen research and education exchange

The agreement facilitates developing mutually beneficial programmes which strengthen education, research, student and faculty mobility, linkages to employability skills and social links

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen higher education and research, Telangana and Welsh (UK) governments have entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU to be in effect for three-years was exchanged virtually by Telangana Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Welsh Government Education Minister, Kirsty Williams MS.

Under the agreement both the governments will work in areas including entrepreneurship and innovation, employability and skills, technology and management. They will also work towards university partnerships, sustainability and opportunities for staff and student mobility. Other key areas of interest include transnational education, quality assurance and comparability of qualifications.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “The MoU will improve students’ access to quality education, skills and employability, by providing them with the right research and entrepreneurial skills. I am confident this bilateral partnership will be able to foster a brighter future for Telangana’s students.”

“Through this MoU and our strategic partnership with Global Wales, I see real scope for developing research partnerships, student and academic exchanges that will mutually benefit both Wales and Telangana, now and in future,” Kirsty Williams said

British Council in India director Barbara Wickham said this first of its kind partnership between an Indian state and Wales, would help strengthen international exchange between the higher education sectors of India and the UK.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman, Prof. T Papi Reddy pointed out that in tune with industry requirements, the universities must impart skills to students and enhance their employability quotient. The MoU will certainly help improve skills of Telangana students that are needed by the global market, he added.

TSCHE vice-chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the TSCHE in collaboration with the British Council will soon launch a curriculum development programme in the areas of liberal arts and social sciences at UG level.

